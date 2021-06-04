The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been granted automated external defibrillators from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

The AEDs will go into the office’s patrol vehicles and the Madison County Jail, according to a press release. The grant was facilitated through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“The deputies and I know that every second counts when trying to save a life and thankfully have seen AEDs and CPR work in the past,” said Sheriff Todd Volk. “The addition of these life-saving tools to benefit our service to Madison County is greatly appreciated.”

