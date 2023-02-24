The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on a felony drug charge early Friday morning.

About 1 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle traveling on Highway 275 west of Norfolk dragging debris, causing sparks behind it, said Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk. While attempting to stop the vehicle and investigate, the deputy noticed that the vehicle did not have license plates or in-transit tags.

Upon contact with the vehicle's occupants, it was discovered there was an outstanding arrest warrant for the driver, Adeyemi O. Aboyade-Cole, 33, whom Volk said is a transient. An amount of suspected methamphetamine was located on Aboyade-Cole during a search.

Further search of the vehicle yielded more meth, Volk said, and additional investigation led deputies to believe the passenger of the vehicle, Chelsea L. Carman, 27, of Neligh was also in possession of methamphetamine.

The total combined weight of suspected meth seized was about 30 grams, Volk said.

Aboyade-Cole and Carman were lodged in the Madison County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. Because of the amount of the drug seized, the charge each suspect faces is a Class 1C felony.

