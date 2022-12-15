MADISON — This holiday season, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for a “Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
Drivers will see officers working together Friday, Dec. 16, through Sunday, Jan. 1, to take drunk drivers off the roads, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
In 2020, 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes that involved an alcohol-impaired driver, according to the NHTSA. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, and one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020.
“It’s so important that drivers act responsibly, and that includes refraining from impaired driving,” said Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk “The holidays are a special time of year for many, and we want our community members to enjoy this season. We need commitment from drivers that they’ll keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday.
“This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Help us put an end to this senseless behavior.”
Volk said it is essential to plan a sober ride home and that there are many resources to get someone home safely.
“There are just no excuses for drunk driving,” he said.
Volk recommended these alternatives to drinking and driving:
— Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service, or call a taxi or a sober friend to get home safely.
— If available, use your community’s sober ride program such as NiteLift from North Fork Area Transit, which also has daytime transportation services.
— If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact the sheriff’s office.
— Take the keys away from someone who drank and is about to drive, and make arrangements to get them home safely.