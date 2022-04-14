MADISON — An arrest was made and several citations were issued in Madison County as part of a campaign to raise awareness to the dangers of distracted driving.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office issued 13 citations during the national “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” campaign that ran from April 4-10, said Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk. The sheriff’s office also conducted 48 traffic stops and had one arrest for driving under the influence — second offense, plus a charge of possession of marijuana during the high-visibility enforcement campaign.
There were 3,924 drivers involved in distracted driving crashes in Nebraska in 2020, with 233 people killed in traffic crashes, Volk said. Of those fatalities, 19 were determined to be caused by distracted driving. In the past five years, 7,386 Nebraskans were seriously injured in a distracted-driving crash.
“We are seeing far too many injuries and deaths associated with texting, messaging and other forms of distracted driving,” Volk said. “This campaign allowed us to really focus on this issue and to let drivers know that these behaviors are dangerous, illegal and will not be tolerated. The bottom line is this: Drivers’ hands should be on the wheel, their eyes should be on the road and their concentration on the task of driving — always.”
While the high-visibility enforcement mobilization is complete, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office encourages motorists to remember the dangers of texting and distracted driving beyond the enforcement effort.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about the national campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/distracted-driving.