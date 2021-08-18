The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a missing person.
Early Sunday morning, 17-year-old Hallie Wise left her home located in Madison. She had with her a pair of rainbow sandals, a white t-shirt and a Hampton Inn uniform. She is a 5’4” tall White female, weighs approximately 180 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
The sheriff’s office is actively investigating the case, it is not believed that she is in any danger at this time.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 402-454-2110 or any law enforcement agency.