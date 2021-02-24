Sheriff’s department warns of scam

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has been receiving numerous phone calls from concerned citizens about receiving calls from the Social Security Administration.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said Wednesday that this is a scam. He described it as follows:
The caller, claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, is asking for Social Security numbers or even just the last four digits of the Social Security number.
The Social Security Administration will never ask for your number, especially over the phone. Besides, the real Social Security Administration knows your number already and will NOT contact you over the phone, he said.
Volk reminds the public not to give out Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or other personal information to anyone.