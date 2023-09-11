MADISON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2023 Labor Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over drunk-driving enforcement campaign.

From Aug. 16 through Sept. 4, local law enforcement showed zero tolerance for impaired driving, arresting three offenders.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office ramped up its usual enforcement efforts, adding one checkpoint on First Street south of Norfolk.

“Deputies also worked extra hours to make sure this grant was a success. We challenged our deputies on this grant, and they stepped up to perform,” said Todd Volk, Madison County sheriff.

Madison County deputies had 315 total contacts with the public. Deputies issued 95 tickets, arrested 14 subjects and wrote 196 warnings.

“We can’t stress this enough: Drunk driving is deadly, illegal behavior, and it puts the driver, his or her passengers and other road users at terrible risk,” Volk said.

Volk said the Drive Sober campaign helps law enforcement officers better address the problem head on.

“If you feel impaired by any substance, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle,” Volk said. “We encourage partygoers to always make a plan before they head out to their festivities, so that they may avoid driving drunk at all costs. Remember: It is never OK to drink and drive. Even one drink can be one drink too many. Drinking and driving is a choice, one you should never make.”

