A Northeast Nebraska law enforcement officer was honored on Tuesday afternoon as one of the 2021 Mothers Against Drunk Drivers heroes of the year.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger was recognized by the group for his dedication and efforts in enforcement of minor in possession laws in the state at a ceremony in Lincoln.

This is the third time Unger has been recognized by MADD, also being recognized in 2007 and 2018 for his enforcement efforts in combating drunk drivers and underage drinking in Stanton County.

“Even though often an unpopular action, these officers show dedication in the face of adversity when performing lifesaving actions to prevent needless harm and death to innocent victims,” said a speaker during the awards ceremony.

Tags

In other news

Cleanup of abandoned mines could get boost, relieving rivers

Cleanup of abandoned mines could get boost, relieving rivers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thousands of abandoned coal mines in the U.S. have been polluting rivers and streams for decades, in some cases harming fish and contaminating drinking water. Now efforts to finally clean up the sites could soon get a big boost.

Comical, topical? Party bus saves day for school field trip

BOSTON (AP) — A group of high school students in Massachusetts had to ride on a party bus complete with a stripper pole and neon lights during a recent field trip — an experience their teacher said highlights problems with the education system.

Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend sought in Florida nature preserve

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend sought in Florida nature preserve

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities renewed their search Tuesday of a swampy preserve area near the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered at a Wyoming national park months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip.