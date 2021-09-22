A Northeast Nebraska law enforcement officer was honored on Tuesday afternoon as one of the 2021 Mothers Against Drunk Drivers heroes of the year.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger was recognized by the group for his dedication and efforts in enforcement of minor in possession laws in the state at a ceremony in Lincoln.
This is the third time Unger has been recognized by MADD, also being recognized in 2007 and 2018 for his enforcement efforts in combating drunk drivers and underage drinking in Stanton County.
“Even though often an unpopular action, these officers show dedication in the face of adversity when performing lifesaving actions to prevent needless harm and death to innocent victims,” said a speaker during the awards ceremony.