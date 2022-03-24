WAYNE — Fantasy and reality collide in the drama-comedy “She Kills Monsters” presented by the Wayne State College Theatre Program on March 24-27 in the Black Box Theatre. Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The Black Box Theatre is in the Lied Performing Arts Annex of the Peterson Fine Arts Building. There is free admission for WSC students, faculty and staff. Tickets are available at the door, with no reserved seats. Seating is limited.
“She Kills Monsters,” by Qui Nguyen, follows the cathartic journey of Agnes Evans after the tragic death of her sister, Tilly. Agnes and Tilly had a distant relationship. As Agnes packs up her sister’s belongings, she discovers Tilly’s passion for the game Dungeons and Dragons, torment by school bullies and exploration of sexuality.
An action-packed journey unfolds as Agnes immerses herself in Tilly’s world, discovering the sister she never knew. “She Kills Monsters” is a triumph for the underdog, a plea for acceptance and a quest for resilience. The play runs approximately 90 minutes and contains mature themes and imagery.
“She Kills Monsters” is directed by Rusty Ruth, assistant professor of theater/communications. Brian Begley, assistant professor of communication arts, serves as lighting, stage combat and technical director. Adjunct instructor Mollie Young is intimacy coordinator. Alycia Gage of York and Tyler Masek of Wahoo are stage managers, with Tyler Masek also serving as scenic designer. Noel Huff of Yankton, South Dakota, is production assistant. Special effects are coordinated by Trystan Bennett of Palmer, with Noah Miller of Omaha as sound designer. Claire Jensen of Aurora and Amanda Stuhr of Bellwood serve as fight captains, with Stuhr also coordinating makeup design. Costume designer is Anna Mae Kruger of Wayne.
Cast members include: Shayla Bennett, Shayne Bennett, Trystan Bennett and Madison Glause of Palmer; Owen Brodd of North Bend; Ariel Bryant of Thedford; Zach Chromy of Schuyler; Alycia Gage and Cam Turner of York; Myah Gibney of Fremont; Eve Gilmore of Sioux City, Iowa; Ashly Gunderson of Ida Grove, Iowa; Mercedes Holmes of Minden; Noel Huff of Yankton, South Dakota; Claire Jensen of Aurora; Braden Kern of Ashland; Tyler Masek of Wahoo; Anna Mayes of Beemer; Jasmyne McDonald and Amanda Stuhr of Bellwood; Noah Miller and Maria Sellers of Omaha; Daniel Oldenkamp and Jaci Torres of Wayne; Avery Partida of Ord; Griffin Presnell and Skyler Stefanski of Lincoln; Jay Rodriguez of Nebraska City; Lyla Sutherland of Nevada, Iowa; Heather-Lillie Tomka of Lyons; Miranda Trowbridge of Murdock; and Haylee Wing of Republican City.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, contact Rusty Ruth at ruruth1@wsc.edu.