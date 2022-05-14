OMAHA — After serving 40 years as a prosecutor in Nebraska, U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced Friday that he intends to retire at the end of May.
Sharp, a native Nebraskan, attended the University of Nebraska College of Law graduating with distinction in 1982. That same year he began his career as a prosecutor serving as a deputy Lancaster County attorney in Lincoln. He spent six years in the office handling a variety of criminal cases ranging from white-collar crimes to homicide.
During his tenure, he worked with the newly created technical investigations unit of the Lincoln Police Department on white-collar criminal investigations.
In 1988, Sharp joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Omaha where he handled a variety of criminal matters, including terrorism, violent crime in Indian country, white-collar fraud, political corruption, drug trafficking and civil rights violations.
In 2001, Sharp was named criminal chief for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a position he held for 17 years. In 2018, he was appointed to the position of first assistant U.S. attorney under U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.
Following Kelly’s resignation in 2021, Sharp was appointed as acting U.S. attorney and later appointed by the U.S. District Court to serve as interim U.S. attorney, a position he has since held. The U.S. District Court will appoint Sharp’s successor to take over as interim U.S. attorney until such time as a president-appointed, Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney is named.
“I have been blessed to have worked with so many talented and dedicated attorneys, support staff and law enforcement officers over my 40-year career,” Sharp said. “I was also fortunate to have practiced in front of judges who were intelligent, collegial and completely committed to the honorable performance of their duties. As I leave, I truly believe that during my tenure in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, I held the best job in the legal profession.
“Working with people dedicated to making our communities safer is a privilege, and I leave with the utmost admiration for the professionals who continue to carry out the mission.”