A sex offender from Macy will spend more than a year in prison for a registration violation.
Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 24-year-old Darrian Grant was sentenced on Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. to 15 months’ incarceration for failing to register as a sex offender as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. Upon his release, Grant will serve a five-year term of supervised release.
On June 12, 2020, Grant was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska. As a result of this conviction, Grant was required to register as a sex offender.
On June 19, 2021, Grant registered as a sex offender in Nebraska at an address that was not legitimate and was an empty lot. The address is near the Omaha Housing Authority’s Jackson Tower. Law enforcement contacted Jackson Tower residents in the apartment number Grant had listed on his registration. They said that Grant had resided there for two days in December 2021.
From early January 2022, Grant had been residing on the Omaha Indian Reservation in Macy with family. Grant never updated his registration to reflect moving from the alleged Omaha address or to reflect that he was living on the Omaha Indian Reservation.
This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service and was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.