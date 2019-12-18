Norfolk police have arrested a man in violation of the sex offender registry.
Capt. Chad Reiman said 60-year-old Ronald J. Tucker of Norfolk was arrested on Tuesday after officers learned Tucker was no longer living at his last registered address.
Police made the discovery during a normal, assigned bi-monthly registry check, and during the investigation, officers found out Tucker had moved out of his registered address about a month earlier, Reiman said.
Norfolk police were given information about a possible address to where Tucker had moved. Officers checked with the apartment manager of the new address. The manager confirmed that Tucker had been staying at that address, Reiman said.
An officer was able to speak with Tucker on Tuesday. During the conversation, Tucker advised that he had been staying at the new address; he was taken into custody and housed at the Norfolk jail until being transported to the Madison County jail, Reiman said.