The replacement of the sanitary sewer main on Fourth Street from Monroe to Omaha Avenues began on Sept. 13, and work will continue on Northwestern Avenue on Monday, Oct. 25.

 Due to construction issues, the entire road will be closed during the day while construction is in progress from Fourth Street and Northwestern Avenue to Sixth Street and Northwestern Avenue, according to a press release. The north lane will be open in the evening after the daily work is completed. This portion of the project is expected to be completed by Friday, Nov. 5.

Alternate routes may be necessary during construction.

 For additional information, contact the City of Norfolk Water Division at 402-844-2210.

