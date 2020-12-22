City of Norfolk logo NDN

The city took steps to replace rather than repair a section of sanitary sewage line at Monday night’s council meeting. The project will cost around $1.2 million.

The section starts at Omaha Avenue and follows Corporation Gulch until it’s parallel to Northwestern Avenue and then goes east until it reaches Fourth Street. Then, the line runs down Fourth Street to Monroe Avenue.

“It is a major piece of our system,” said Steve Rames, city engineer.

Rames said the coal tar lining of the current pipe is falling off and making its way into the sewage treatment plant, where it could potentially cause major issues.

The city originally looked at repairing the pipe, Rames said. But after a consultant was brought on and more investigating was done, it was clear repairing the pipe would be nearly as expensive as replacing it.

Rames said replacing the pipe would be a better deal, in the end, because the city could get 100 years of use from it. The current pipe has lasted 50 years.

At Monday night’s meeting, the Norfolk City Council voted to amend a contract with the consultant to pay for additional services needed for the project.

“The project has grown from what we originally hired the design team to focus on,” Rames said.

The Norfolk City Council met Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.

Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Kory Hildebrand, Frank Arens, Gary L. Jackson, Fred Wiebelhaus, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.

Council member absent: Rob Merrill

Meeting lasted: 1 hour.

Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, two; and five from the public.

ACTION ITEMS:

— Approved a zoning change from agricultural to single-family residential on properties addressed as s 4910, 5000 and 5002 W. Benjamin Ave.

— Approved change order and certificate of substantial completion with JJK Construction for the 2019 Norfolk bridge repairs project resulting in a net decrease of $18,173.46.

— Approved an amendment to the engineering contract for construction design services with Olsson Inc. for the sanitary sewer rehabilitation 2020 project for an amount not to exceed $36,524.

INTEREST ITEMS:

— Received a report from the economic development Citizen Advisory Review Committee.

