Sewer lining work is set to begin Tuesday, May 30, on Omaha Avenue.
The sewer pipe is being rehabbed with a cured-in-place-pipe (CIPP) method, according to a press release from the City of Norfolk. CIPP is used to repair damaged or deteriorated sewer pipes without digging up the existing pipe or disrupting roads, driveways, sidewalks or landscaping.
Work will take place from Earl May to Milk Specialties over a four-week period, and the outside westbound lane will be partially closed from Eighth Street to 13th Street during this time.
During the process, a steam cloud coming from the sewer manholes may be visible in the air and will dissipate quickly when the process is complete. On occasion, there may be a “resin cooking smell” odor during the curing process that arises from the styrene component in the resin used in CIPP. Once the CIPP is fully cured or hardened, the odor will be eliminated, according to the city.
Any questions or concerns should be directed to the City of Norfolk engineering division at 402-844-2020.