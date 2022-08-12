A Lincoln man is in jail after allegedly stealing several vehicles, leading to a high-speed pursuit by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Department and an arrest by an armed citizen near Battle Creek.
According to a press release on the Stanton County Sheriff’s Department’s website, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office observed a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about 4 miles east of Norfolk just before midnight Wednesday.
The sheriff’s department attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle fled at high speeds of more than 100 mph and entered the Norfolk city limits at those high speeds when the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns. Also, the violation at that time was only for a minor traffic violation, according to the release.
It wasn’t until later the car was found to have been reported stolen — about an hour later.
Daniel McGuane, 36, Lincoln, was arrested in Battle Creek by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, attempting to steal a vehicle, according to the release.
McGuane admitted to a citizen that he had fled from law enforcement and crashed his vehicle somewhere near Battle Creek. He was detained by that citizen at gunpoint when he attempted to steal a vehicle, according to the release.
A subsequent investigation by several area sheriff’s offices found that McGuane is believed to have stolen a pickup in Lincoln and abandoned it near David City, where he stole another pickup and abandoned it near near Wisner, Unger said. He then stole a Chrysler 300 that was involved in the pursuit, Unger said, and it is believed to still be in an unknown rural location near Battle Creek where he said he crashed.
McGuane faces a lengthy list of potential charges in multiple jurisdictions, and he just recently was released from parole after a theft and drug-related prison sentence.
The Stanton, Madison, Cuming and Butler County sheriff’s offices are all involved in the ongoing investigation. McGuane was arrested on charges of speeding 105/70, theft by receiving (stolen vehicle) and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest in Stanton County.
McGuane remains in jail at this time.