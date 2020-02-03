STANTON — On Monday in Stanton County District Court, several people were sentenced on felony charges.
Chris Bouslough, 51, of Early, Iowa, was sentenced to 270 days in jail following the revocation of his probation of a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. He was arrested early last year by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop near Stanton.
Also pleading guilty to a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) was Nicoles Stewart, 30, of Stanton. He was arrested last May by the sheriff’s office in Stanton following a disturbance.
Pleading guilty to two separate drug charges was Aricka Divis, 29, of Stanton. Divis pled guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) from an arrest in May at the same time as Stewart and also in December again by the sheriff’s office in Stanton. Divis was sentenced to 24 months of probation on both charges with 90 days in jail.
Cody Murphree, 26, Pilger, entered a guilty plea to possession of a stolen firearm. Murphree was arrested last May by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office following a traffic stop in Pilger. That stop led to a search warrant of his residence that recovered methamphetamine and other stolen property. Several others were already convicted for their involvement in that case. As a result of this investigation, Murphree was also found to have been responsible for an armed robbery of the Casey’s in Wayne. He recently pled guilty to robbery and a weapons charge in that case. He will be sentenced in May.
A 45-year-old Stanton man had his bond revoked and was jailed. Marcus Click was ordered to be tested during his court appearance and tested positive for methamphetamine in his system. He was in court for an arrest in June by the sheriff’s office at a Stanton residence.
Two other co-defendants have already been sentenced for their involvement. Fernando Lopez Jr., 24, of Norfolk was sentenced to 24 months of probation and 90 days in jail for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was arrested last year on Highway 35 near Woodland Park by the sheriff’s office.
Kash Wolff, 26, Norfolk, received 12 months of probation and 90 days in jail following his conviction for attempted possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest. He was arrested last year in Woodland Park by the sheriff’s office.
Pete Lundahl, 28, Norfolk, was sentenced to 12 months of probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested last May in Stanton by the sheriff’s office.
Entering a no contest plea to possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy) was Kentrell Monroe, 27, Norfolk. He was arrested in January 2019 by the sheriff’s office following the execution of a search warrant at his Woodland Park residence. During that search, more than 1,500 ecstasy tabs were discovered hidden in a wall vent. Monroe is scheduled to be sentenced in April.
Adam Carlson, 36, Omaha, pled guilty to a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving. Carlson was arrested by the sheriff’s office last August following an early morning high speed pursuit into Stanton where he crashed into a creek bed. At the time, Carlson was wanted for absconding parole and for the shooting at a man he carjacked the day before in Iowa. Carlson will be sentenced in April.