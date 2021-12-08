Defendants were sentenced to jail in Stanton County District Court this week for various convictions.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, Judge James Kube sentenced the following on Monday:
— Simon Cassell, 42, Norfolk, was sentenced to 1 year in county jail following his conviction for third-offense driving while intoxicated. Cassell had been arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 275 near Norfolk.
— Solomon Partee, 33, formerly of Stanton, was sentenced to 132 days in jail following his conviction for third-degree domestic assault. Partee’s arrest came following an assault of his ex-girlfriend.
— Trinity Moore, 21, Norfolk, was sentenced to 90 days in jail for child abuse. She was arrested following an investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services earlier this year regarding an incident at a Woodland Park residence.
— Robert Kment Jr., 46, Stanton, was convicted and sentenced for contributing to the delinquency of a child, selling tobacco or electronic nicotine to a minor and selling tobacco or electronic nicotine without a license. Kment was sentenced to 12 months’ probation, a $1,000 fine and 45 days in jail to be served in October 2022, Unger said. Two students were previously convicted of criminal charges as adults for their involvement in the case.
The following also made pleas on charges:
— Donald Detlefsen, 51, Stanton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested on Dec. 25, 2020, after the execution of a search warrant at a Stanton residence.
Also pleading in that case was 46-year-old Matthew Peyton of Stanton, who pleaded guilty to attempted possession of methamphetamine.
A third co-defendant, Jacqueline Hoover, early plead guilty to a felony drug charge. All three defendants will be sentenced in 2022, Unger said.
— Paul Sciarappa, 51, Stanton, pleaded guilty to a probation violation for possession of methamphetamine. Sciarappa recently was convicted of the drug violation and placed on probation after his arrest earlier this year by the sheriff’s office at his residence. He was recently found to be in violation and will be resentenced, Unger said.
— Rigoberto Gonzalez, 28, Norfolk, had a felony arrest warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court for arraignment. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated, refusal of a chemical test and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.