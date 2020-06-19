A number of residents from Northeast and North Central Nebraska have been indicted on a variety of charges by the grand jury for the District of Nebraska.
Indictments are documents charging individuals with crimes. The grand jury charged 39 defendants, including six from the area. They are:
— Tanner Leichleiter, 30, Tekamah, charged with kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
— Nora Gilda Guevara Tirana, 42, Tekamah, charged with kidnapping.
— Lacee Tuttle, 38, Pierce, charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine (5 grams or more) with intent to deliver, two counts of obstruction.
— Timothy Denney, 35, Santee Indian Reservation, charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
— Derrick Geesaman, 30, Niobrara, charged with strangulation of a spouse or partner, domestic assault by a habitual offender.
— Travis Walker, 20, Winnebago Indian Reservation, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.