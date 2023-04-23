Several area fire departments responded to reports of a blaze at Tyson Foods in Madison Sunday morning.
Shortly after 9:15 a.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to provide mutual aid at the meatpacking plant, which is located at 1200 Industrial Parkway in southwest Madison.
Fire departments including Madison, Battle Creek, Stanton, Norfolk and Lindsay, in addition to other departments, responded to a report of smoke billowing from the plant, according to a law enforcement officer at the scene.
Tyson employees declined to comment on the situation.
Updates will be made when more information is made available.