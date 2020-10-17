Several seats on the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors are being contested this November.
Seven seats of the 15-member board, which consists of seven subdistricts and a single at-large representative, are up for reelection.
Among those contested subdistricts are subdistrict 1, between incumbent Aaron Zimmerman of Pierce and challenger Jay Reikofski of Foster; subdistrict 2, between incumbent Mark Hall and challenger Lee Klein, both of Norfolk; subdistrict 4, between newcomers Rod Zohner and Michael Fleer, both of Battle Creek; and subdistrict 7, between incumbent Gary Loftis of Craig and challenger Randy Ruppert of Fremont.
Subdistrict 2
In subdistrict 2 — which covers a portion of northern Madison County, including western Norfolk — incumbent Mark Hall is facing a previous board member, Lee Klein of Norfolk.
Klein, an experienced farmer and currently a representative of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, said he is running for a seat on the board again because he sees the NRD playing an important role in the growth of the region.
“I see a bright future for our area,” Klein said. “And the LENRD plays a significant role in balancing issues in production agriculture, recreation and public safety, including flooding, water quantity and water quality.”
Klein said his record of public service — including his previous service on the NRD board, Madison County board of commissioners and with the Norfolk Area Economic Development Council — makes him an ideal candidate.
“I look forward to the opportunity to continue guiding Northeast Nebraska’s growth,” he said.
Hall, the incumbent, said he has learned throughout his life the importance of protecting water and natural resources.
“Natural resources are very important to farmers and ranchers,” he said. “I learned firsthand as a teenager, working with my dad in his farming operation, the value of crop rotations, no tillage, cover crops and the importance of groundwater to agricultural production and the economy.”
Hall said among those, water is the most important.
“Protecting the quantity and quality of our groundwater is critical for our community, agricultural economy and health,” Hall said. “Managing this resource is critical for our future.”
He said the district spends significant resources to better understand geology and how water management can be improved.
Another focus for Hall is infrastructure, particularly to help mitigate flooding.
“With more short and severe weather events, primarily flooding, the district is focusing on how to cost-effectively protect infrastructure,” he said. “Several watershed studies funded by grants will result in suggested solutions that may impact the future tax levy for the district.”
Hall said continuing to support cost-share programs that improve soil health also would be important.
“The cost share programs should be supported to help producers improve soil health,” he said. “This method incentivizes the producer rather than mandating compliance. I will support demonstration projects to increase soil health and water quality efforts.”
Ultimately, Hall said he is a candidate worth supporting because his background and time on the board have made him an effective representative for NRD taxpayers.
“I have learned a lot during my time in office and think because of my varied background that I have been able to help the LENRD use their financial resources effectively to fulfill their mission,” he said. “I would like to serve at least another four years. I take the time to research any LENRD issue and think I can continue to help the LENRD with issues they face.”
Subdistrict 1
For the race in subdistrict 1 — which covers Pierce County as well as portions of rural Madison, Knox, Wayne and Cedar counties — challenger Jay Reikofski said he is running to protect Nebraska’s resources and represent rural interests while also fostering more cooperation between the board’s rural and urban representatives.
“Decisions made by the LENRD directly affect daily life for those in the farming profession. Farmers/ranchers need more representation on the LENRD than what currently exists,” he said.
Reikofski said the important issues for this race are the protection of land and aquifers and management of water nitrate levels. He said these issues need to be tackled, but in a way that’s best for taxpayers.
“We must responsibly address these issues by allocating funding in a fair manner,” he said. “We need to implement reasonable programs to protect and benefit all residents of the Lower Elkhorn area as needed.”
Aaron Zimmerman, the incumbent board member, did not respond to questions sent by the Daily News.
Subdistrict 4
In subdistrict 4, two newcomers will vie for an open seat that will be vacated by Dave Kathol. Rod Zohner, a farmer from Battle Creek, will face another Battle Creek resident, Michael Fleer.
Zohner said he is running primarily to ensure the protection of natural resources, including clean water for the district’s residents. Secondarily, he said, he wishes to make sure the tax dollars requested by the NRD are spent wisely.
Fleer did not respond to questions sent by the Daily News.
Subdistrict 7
In the race for subdistrict 7, between incumbent Gary Loftis of Craig, who serves as the board’s chairman, and Randy Ruppert of Fremont, neither candidate responded to questions from the Daily News.
Jay Reikofski
Jay Reikofski is a farmer and rancher from Foster. He is a member of the Osmond Rural Fire Board, Osmond Sons of Legionnaires, a trustee for Foster Trinity Lutheran Church and was previously a member of the Foster town council. Reikofski is married and has four children.
Mark Hall
Mark Hall is a native of Norfolk, currently semi-retired and running a small farming and ranching operation near Norfolk. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1972, earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and earned a master’s degree in system management from the University of Southern California. Hall served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years and later owned a sports turf business for 12 years. He is a member of Sacred Heart Church, the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Norfolk Morning Kiwanis Club and the Norfolk Public Library Foundation. He has been married to his wife, Kathy, for 39 and has two sons who serve as officers in the U.S. Army.
Lee Klein
Lee Klein is a native of Battle Creek, where he farmed for decades. He is a lifetime member of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, and was previously a member of Nebraska Corn Marketing and Development Board and the board of the National Corn Growers Association, where he served terms as vice president, president and chairman. Klein was previously a board member of the Lower Elkhorn NRD from 1998-2007, serving as secretary, treasurer and chairman for two years each. He was also previously a Madison County Commissioner. Klein currently is a district representative of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. He was married for 49 years to his wife Sharon, who died in 2018, and has two daughters and four grandchildren.
Rod Zohner
Rod Zohner is a farmer from Battle Creek. Zohner was previously the director and secretary for the Battle Creek Farmers Cooperative, and he is a past president and currently director of the Elkhorn Rural Public Power District. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. He is a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Zohner is married to wife, Arlene, and has two sons.