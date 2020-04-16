Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health NDN
Facebook image

Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department said an additional confirmed COVID-19 case was detected in Madison County on Wednesday.

The health department said the individual who tested positive is an immediate household contact of a previously reported positive case.

“The most important public message is that exposures are possible anytime you leave your home,” the department said in a news release. “For this reason, each person must assume the personal responsibility for protecting him or herself from exposure by social distancing and staying home.”

Community spread has been established in Cuming, Stanton and Madison counties. The health department said residents should assume that COVID-19 is present in all communities and locations and should conduct themselves accordingly.

Wednesday’s case is the seventh positive test in Madison County. The health department said as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there were 230 residents of Madison County who had been tested; 215 were negative and eight were pending.

Tags

In other news

US job losses mount as economic pain deepens worldwide

US job losses mount as economic pain deepens worldwide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ranks of Americans thrown out of work by the coronavirus ballooned Thursday to more than 20 million in just four weeks, an unprecedented collapse fueling widening protests and propelling President Donald Trump’s push to relax the nation’s social distancing guidelines.

Deadline for election-related letters

Deadline for election-related letters

The Daily News has set a Friday, May 1, cut-off date for receiving letters to the editor pertaining to the May 12 primary election. Any related letters received after May 1 will not be published.

US judge cancels permit for Keystone XL pipeline from Canada

US judge cancels permit for Keystone XL pipeline from Canada

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge canceled a key permit Wednesday for the Keystone XL oil pipeline that’s expected to stretch from Canada to Nebraska, another setback for the disputed project that got underway less than two weeks ago following years of delays.

US relief checks begin arriving as economic damage piles up

US relief checks begin arriving as economic damage piles up

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government relief checks began arriving in Americans’ bank accounts as the economic damage to the U.S. from the coronavirus piled up Wednesday and sluggish sales at reopened stores in Europe and China made it clear that business won’t necessarily bounce right back when the …