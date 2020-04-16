Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department said an additional confirmed COVID-19 case was detected in Madison County on Wednesday.
The health department said the individual who tested positive is an immediate household contact of a previously reported positive case.
“The most important public message is that exposures are possible anytime you leave your home,” the department said in a news release. “For this reason, each person must assume the personal responsibility for protecting him or herself from exposure by social distancing and staying home.”
Community spread has been established in Cuming, Stanton and Madison counties. The health department said residents should assume that COVID-19 is present in all communities and locations and should conduct themselves accordingly.
Wednesday’s case is the seventh positive test in Madison County. The health department said as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there were 230 residents of Madison County who had been tested; 215 were negative and eight were pending.