Seven candidates are competing for three open seats on the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education in the primary election.
While the candidates may differ on some subjects, they share a common interest in improving public education.
Two current school board members, Leann Widhalm and Jake Claussen, are running for reelection. The other candidates are Cindy Booth, Leonor Fuhrer, Randy Dee, Teri Bauer and Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon.
Widhalm said she’s committed to making children feel supported in the district.
“I am a public school graduate, and I know the importance of a good education to achieve lifelong goals no matter what they are,” Widhalm said. “As a 37-year educator, I’ve lived by these values — that it doesn’t matter who you are. When you come through our public school doors, you can count on caring adults in each building that are here for you.”
Claussen said he wants to continue the school board’s efforts toward improving education in Norfolk.
“I want to continue that positive momentum that educators and board members before me started,” Claussen said, “and make sure that we utilize the strength of each group to provide the best opportunities for every child within Norfolk Public Schools.”
Rohleder-Dixon wants NPS teachers and staff to be taken care of, as well as children.
“I believe that all children deserve a high-quality education,” Rohleder-Dixon said, “Parent and community involvement is a must. All teachers and staff must be taken care of and heard. The children are our future.”
Other candidates emphasized transparency as an important factor.
“I believe in quality public education for current and future students,” Bauer said. “I am prepared to participate on the board and focus on serving all children in the district. When serving on the board, we must have transparency with the voters and the district.”
Candidate Dee voiced a similar thought.
“Constituents will have complete access to me,” Dee said, “I want to hear all views and represent the parents. I will do my best to respond to the questions on the same day that any inquiry is put forward. Sometimes it will take longer to obtain a correct answer. And in that instance, I would let them know that I have received their question and will respond when the answer is determined. Transparency is the best way to manage.”
Booth said she is running to serve her community.
“I have to run for the office of the school board because now that I am retired, I want to give back to my community,” Booth said. “As a retired teacher serving on the school board, (it) is the perfect opportunity to be able to positively contribute to the educational community of Norfolk.”
Fuhrer also mentioned an interest in helping the community.
“As an involved community member and parent, I have a passion for helping our community and schools,” Fuhrer said. “I have continuously strived to serve with the best interest of our community members, families and children in mind. After years of active involvement, I feel it is time to take my experiences and perspective in serving children, youth and families to the board level.”
Ballots for the primary election will be due on Tuesday, May 10. Six candidates will advance to the November general election, where three will be selected for the Norfolk school board.
Leann Widhalm
Education: Leann Widhalm graduated from Fremont High School in 1976. Four years later, she completed her bachelor's in elementary education/endorsement in special education from Hastings College. She then went on to earn a master's degree in special education from Wayne State College in 1996.
Background: Widhalm is a member of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education. Widhalm is a retired special education teacher from both Norfolk Junior High and Humphrey Public School. She is part of several organizations, such as the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund, VFW Post 1644 and Country Piecemakers Quilt Guild. She is a retired member of the Nebraska State Education Association and the Norfolk Public Schools Foundation.
Family: Widhalm and her husband, Norbet Widhalm, have lived in Norfolk for 33 years.
Randy Dee
Background: Randy Dee is a local business owner and member of several organizations. He is the past president and current president-elect for the Norfolk Noon Rotary. He was also the past assistant scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America. He is involved with the Knights of Columbus and the Abate 15 organizations.
Experience: Dee has campaigned for Norfolk City Council in the past and has 20 years of experience managing hotels, restaurants and event venues.
Family: Dee has three children and has been married to Kimberly Dee for 22 years.
Jake Claussen
Education: Jake Claussen is a 1993 graduate of Norfolk High School. He has a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a master’s degree in public administration from Bellevue University.
Background: Claussen is a Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education member. He is the chief operating officer for Unity Eye Centers and is a member of several organizations, including the Norfolk High School Booster Club and Norfolk Country Club Board. He is also on the Our Savior Lutheran Church Mission Leadership Council and is the president of the Norfolk Public Schools Foundation.
Family: Claussen is married to his wife, Robin, who is also a 1993 Norfolk High School graduate. They have two children.
Teri Bauer
Education: Teri Bauer is a past graduate of Norfolk Public Schools.
Background: Bauer is a licensed Realtor and owner of RE/MAX Associates. She was previously involved with the Salvation Army Board. She is involved with the Norfolk Panther Booster Club and the Norfolk Board of Realtors.
Family: Bauer is married to Stu, who is the owner of Bauer Underground Inc. They have two children who are enrolled in the Norfolk Public School district.
Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon
Education: Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon is a past graduate of Norfolk Public Schools.
Background: Rohleder-Dixon is a stay-at-home mom in Norfolk. She has been a Norfolk LaVitsef Committee member who also helps coach youth sports.
Family: Rohleder-Dixon has five children enrolled in the Norfolk Public School district, ranging from grade school to high school. Her husband, Shawn Dixon, is employed by Nucor Steel.
Leonor Fuhrer
Background: Leonor Fuhrer is the multicultural coordinator for Northeast Community College. She also provides contract work for the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation and the Center for Rural Affairs.
Fuhrer is a board member of several organizations. She is a part of the Norfolk Public Schools Foundation, Parent to Parent Network, Habitat for Humanity, Norfolk Area Diversity Council, Norfolk AYSO and Madison County Extension. She is also a member of the Norfolk Noon Optimists.
Family: Fuhrer and her husband, Adam, have three children together and a puppy named Luca.
Cindy Booth
Education: Cindy Booth was raised in Norfolk and is a Norfolk High School graduate. After graduating high school, Booth got her bachelor of arts in education from the University of Nebraska.
Background: Booth is a retired teacher from Norfolk Public Schools. She owns Booth Corp., a real estate investment business, with her husband.
Booth has been involved with several organizations. She was president of the Wahoo Jaycees and was selected Kiwanian of the Year after starting the first K-Kids and Builders clubs at Norfolk Catholic. She also was involved with the Toastmasters speaking club. As a music teacher, she has introduced the Young Americans Outreach Tour to Northeast Nebraska and is the choir director at her church.
Family: Booth and her husband, Jim, have four sons and nine grandchildren.