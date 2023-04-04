The next principal at Norfolk High School will be someone already quite familiar with the school.
Jason Settles, a 1997 Norfolk High graduate who has served as assistant principal at the school since 2014, was named Tuesday as the school’s next principal for the 2023-24 school year, pending approval by the Norfolk school board at its next meeting Monday, April 17.
Settles will succeed Derek Ippensen, who announced his resignation last month. Ippensen has been principal since 2018.
“I am humbled and excited to be selected as the next principal of Norfolk Senior High School,” Settles said. “I look forward to helping the staff of NHS prepare all students to pursue their goals for the future.”
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said while there were several strong candidates, “in the end, it was evident that Mr. Settles was the best choice for NHS.”
“Mr. Settles has been an instrumental part of many positive changes at the senior high school,” Thompson said, citing increased safety measures, curriculum improvements and enhancements of the Alternatives for Success program, English Language Learner program and special education program.
“Three things are very evident about Mr. Settles,” Thompson said. “He loves Norfolk Senior High School. He is passionate about helping every student meet their goals for the future. He believes that Norfolk Senior High School is a great place for students and staff, but he wants to make it even better.”
Settles has two master’s degrees, one in educational leadership and one in curriculum and instruction. He also has an educational specialist degree and was awarded the Nebraska Council of School Administrators’ honor for Region 3 Assistant Principal of the Year in 2015-16.
Before returning to Norfolk High School, Settles taught social studies at La Vista Junior High School in La Vista and Southeast High School in Lincoln.
As part of the interviews, Thompson sought input from students, parents, teachers, staff members, administrators and community members.