ROGERS, Ark. — James Underwood, a former president of Northeast Community College, has died. He was 78.
Underwood, who died Jan. 4, served as president of Northeast Community College from 1995 to 2000. His higher education career consisted of 45 years as a community college educator with the last 20 years as a college president.
He served for 14 years as the chief financial officer at Central Community College in Grand Island, eight years as the chief financial officer at the University of Arkansas-Ft. Smith, three years as the chief financial officer/chief academic officer at Richland Community College in Decatur, Illinois; six years as president of Northeast Community College and 14 years as president of Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Illinois.
Underwood was a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, Infantry and a Vietnam veteran.
Services for Underwood were to be Tuesday, Jan. 10, in the chapel of Benton County Funeral Home in Rogers, Arkansas. Interment with full military honors will follow at Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to the Veterans Tribute at Kaskaskia College or FUMC in Rogers.