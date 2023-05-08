Following the death of a Wisner-Pilger High School senior last Friday afternoon, the school’s crisis response team released a statement on the school’s website.
“It is with a very heavy heart that we can confirm that Hunter Palmer, senior at Wisner-Pilger Schools, has died,” according to the statement.
The response team was available Friday evening and again Saturday morning. Palmer died unexpectedly Friday at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point. Social media reports indicate he collapsed at track practice.
Services for Palmer, 18, will be on Wednesday, May 10, at 7 p.m. at the Wisner City Auditorium. Private family burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Wisner City Auditorium. The family encourages everyone to wear Wisner-Pilger attire or brightly colored clothing to the service, according to Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner, which is assisting the family with the arrangements.
“It is important for parents to check in on their children during this difficult time. Grief is very complicated and can affect each child differently. If your child needs any assistance please contact the school at 402-529-3249,” according to the release.