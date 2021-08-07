As the Nebraska Public Power District reduces its carbon footprint, other industries could benefit.
That’s because the environment includes an incredibly complex system of relationships, with one set of circumstances impacting another.
Tom Kent, NPPD president and CEO, said as NPPD looks to reduce its carbon output while producing energy, other areas could benefit, such as transportation with electric vehicles.
“When you look at these kinds of issues from an economy wide standpoint, there’s a lot of inter-relationships and a lot of ways our sectors can help other sectors and vice-versa. And that’s really the focus of the work that everybody is doing on the low carbon resource initiative.”
NPPD is seeking to reduce carbon emissions and wants input on what its goals should be. Feedback from the public is sought and will be used to help the board of directors develop policy.
A series of statewide forums will begin next week in Norfolk. The forum will be Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. at Northeast Community College, Lifelong Learning Center, Rooms H & I. The college is at 801 East Benjamin Ave.
Other forums will be at Seward, North Platte, Scottsbluff and Kearney. They will conclude on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Kent told reporters during a video conference call on Friday that based on 2005 levels as a starting point, NPPD has significantly reduced its carbon emissions.
Kent said 2005 generally is the starting year used by the federal government to discuss regulations.
In 2020, NPPD used 620 pounds of carbon per megawatt hour, which is a 60% reduction since 2005.
“A lot of that has to do with the fact that we are a nuclear power operator and all that energy from our nuclear power plant is being used to serve our customers,” Kent said.
On a total generation basis, including what NPPD sells to the marketplace, its 2020 total carbon per megawatt hour was 1,016 pounds, which is a 39% reduction from 2005, Kent said.
What the NPPD board ends up deciding as the goals will shape how difficult it will be to reach carbon emission goals, he said.
End-use customers of NPPD, and its wholesale public power partners (rural power districts and municipalities), can play a role in making that determination. They also are invited to participate in the series of informational forums.
The forums will address the following topics: a high-level educational presentation on electricity
today and into the future; what NPPD’s current generation mix looks like; what decarbonization is; and, factors to consider with decarbonization. Additionally, the forums will include a public comment period for further public
input on the topics and promote a public survey that will also be available online.
Two key presentations will be made at each forum. One focuses on priorities of electricity service and the impacts on cost, environmental impacts, reliability, and resilience. The second will be on the business risk of carbon and decarbonization.
“We have to balance affordability, reliability and these goals in terms of the sustainability of our resources and what their impacts on the environment (will be),” Kent said.
The winter storm last February serves as a good example of how important that balance is between affordability and reliability, he said.