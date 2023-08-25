Series bigger than us: Trusted local news ensures democracy and freedom

Do you remember the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” starring Jimmy Stewart? At the crux of the story, Clarence the angel shows George Bailey, the main character, what the community of Bedford Falls would look like without the Bailey Savings and Loan. What George sees, and experiences, breaks his heart. Without the savings and loan’s influence over the years, the community looked very different in a very discouraging way.

I couldn’t help but think of that movie as I considered the growing crisis in our nation concerning the Fourth Pillar. And then I thought, what would Norfolk and Northeast/North Central Nebraska look like if the Daily News were not here? What would be the consequences?

For 136 years, beginning with my great-great-grandfather, my family has always loved this community. I love this community. We have felt called to serve this community the very best we can.

For five generations, we have strived to fulfill the Fourth Pillar of democracy as a strong community advocate — keeping citizens informed and those in power accountable, while looking to help and develop our wonderful community any way we can.

Regardless of the issue, no matter how contentious, we have sought to report the facts accurately from all sides of a story so each citizen could be well-informed and have an educated voice and vote.

Debate sharpens truth and leads to the best solutions for the difficult issues that arise in a community. Thus, through our Commentary page — both in print and online — we have always purposed to be a community forum, encouraging and facilitating vigorous, thorough, respectful debate.

As each community cause, and building project, has come up, we have endeavored to come alongside, helping to inform, solicit, encourage, affirm and celebrate.

As the only independent, locally owned daily newspaper left in the state, we know each of these commitments helps maintain a healthy local democracy, our freedoms, and a growing vibrant community.

In the past seven editions of the Daily News, we have sought to awaken, educate and mobilize our quarter of the state to respond to the growing crisis in our country concerning the Fourth Estate.

Without a trusted, reliable, independent press, democracy and freedom cannot survive. True nationally, true locally.

The Founding Fathers organized the four pillars of democracy understanding the Fourth Pillar, an independent press, was crucial to keeping citizens informed and those in power accountable; to ensure freedom for its citizens; and to prevent abuse or inappropriate control by authority.

They understood that without a trusted, reliable, independent press, democracy and freedom cannot survive. True nationally, true locally. Unfortunately, thousands of communities, and counties, across our nation are now news deserts, and they are suffering the consequences. We have shared several of those heartbreaking stories over the last week.

Through this series, we have outlined much of what your local Daily News provides you, and thus what would be lost if we were no longer here. Ultimately, without a trusted, reliable, local press providing accountability and reporting facts from all sides through in-depth coverage, corruption and unchecked power can take over.

Think of all the important, informative reporting on city government (regarding planning, taxes, zoning, salaries, etc.), school boards (with all the issues of today), county and district boards like the NRD, local industry and community issues, etc. What if that ended?

Social media, in and of itself, is not trusted, reliable news. Individuals on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms are often more intent on influencing and sharing propaganda. Or worse, spreading and feeding lies. Most are not trained journalists committed to reporting truth and facts from all sides of a story.

To continue advocating for our great community as the Fourth Pillar of democracy in our quarter of the state, we need your help. Our costs, both in raw materials and delivery, have increased substantially — in some cases by more than 30%. Unlike many businesses, we cannot pass all of those costs on to our customers.

So what can each of you do to protect the Fourth Pillar, protect trusted, reliable, in-depth local journalism, and thus democracy and freedom in our quarter of the state?

Subscribe and advertise with the Norfolk Daily News.

Those who already subscribe, please know we are deeply grateful for your support. It is truly a pleasure to serve you.

Those who presently do not, we invite you to subscribe to stay accurately well-informed. Know what’s truly going on in your community.

Whether you want your news in print, or online, your Daily News subscription costs substantially less than any other daily newspaper in the state. We maintain a lower price to help ensure as many citizens as possible stay well-informed.

Essential to the survival of trusted, reliable, local journalism is the financial support of businesses in the community through advertising.

If you value what your local Daily News provides you — and our wonderful community — advertise your businesses, products and services with us. It will benefit you as well.

Our array of online products and tools including website, app, Twitter, Facebook, email blasts, etc., are even more extensive than our print products.

Our print edition, with a circulation of more than 8,000 paid households six days per week, is one of the highest percent of coverage per capita in the country. Any business wanting quality, and total market coverage of our quarter of the state, can reach 20,000-plus households through our print edition and our Daily News Plus.

Our website, norfolkdailynews.com, generates the largest traffic in Northeast Nebraska with more than 1.3 million page views by approximately 80,000 unique devices … per month.

Thus, very effective tools to augment any businesses marketing campaign.

Won’t you help us, and your business, by utilizing our products and services? We cannot maintain our role as the Fourth Pillar in Northeast and North Central Nebraska without your support.

Advertising with us will benefit your business and ensure your local Daily News remains strong to advocate for our great community, and region, for generations to come.

The Fourth Pillar of democracy, and thus our freedoms, will endure or be lost based on what each of us in our community chooses.

We began this series with the headline “Final Edition … Or is it?” The Fourth Pillar of democracy, and thus our freedoms, will endure or be lost based on what each of us in our community chooses. Again, for many communities across our nation, it is too late, and they are already suffering the consequences. Not just cities, but whole counties are becoming news deserts.

It is not too late in Norfolk and our quarter of the state. Won’t you each subscribe and advertise?

We continue to feel called to this and, by the grace of God, we are in this for the long haul … for our wonderful community, for our great nation, for our democracy — and our freedom.

Are you in it with us?

We believe you are.

It is a part of what, for generations, has made us such a wonderful community. We each continually do all we can, each with what he has, helping our community become the best it can be —striving to leave it better than we found it, better for generations to come.

Isn’t it amazing, truly a blessing, to be a part of such a wonderful “Bedford Falls”-like community?

George Bailey thought so.

So do I.

We believe you do, too.

Let’s each do all we can to “Protect the Pillar,” and thus our freedoms ... for all of us, for our children and the generations to come.

