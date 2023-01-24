Commercial
Justin Webb, 412 W. Norfolk Ave., remodel commercial space; Masterpiece Construction, Rob Haake, 806 W. S. Airport Road, new mezzanine building; Love Signs, Justin Webb, 412 W. Norfolk Ave., new sign for Urban Flats; Love Signs, Matre Hospitality, 1201 S. 13th St., new sign for Sure Stay; Love Signs, Norfolk Retail Management, 700 S. 13th St., new sign; Love Signs, COSREC, 204 W. Madison Ave., new sign for The Connection Project; Love Signs, George Warrick, 1115 Jefferson Ave., new sign for Warrick Tread Service.
NNI Construction Co., North Kings Highway, 1700 Market Lane, remodel for gym; City of Norfolk, 300 E. Benjamin Ave., reroof; Perkins Critser Construction, North Kings Highway, 1700 Market Lane, remodel for Planet Fitness; Huff Construction Nebraska, Northeast Community College, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., remodel for Lifelong Learning Center; Love Signs, Greg and Kristy Parr, 2505 S. 13th St., new sign for GK Storage; Love Signs, Perkins, 1905 Vicki Lane, Suite 10, new sign for Hands of Heartland.
Residential
SES Construction, Del Johnson, 2100 Elmers Lane, remove load-bearing wall; Barbara Japser, 1503 S. Fourth St., install fence; Belden Lumber Supply, David Lewis, 509 Valley Road, install fence; Belden Lumber Supply, 507 Valley Road, Daren Buettner, install fence; WB Homes, Doug and Kimberly Junge, 2310 Fairview Drive, addition to home; Kevin Lingenfelter Construction, Dan Karmazin, 3417 Golf View Drive, replace deck;
NoSwett Fencing, Harriet Marsh, 1400 Cedar Ridge Road, install fence; Sudbeck Construction, Sid Sudbeck, 1006 Taylor Ave., construct new duplex; Sudbeck Construction, Sid Sudbeck, 111 W. Park Ave., new single family dwelling; Rick Eberhardt, 404 S. 11th St., demolition; Clausen Brothers Construction, Jordan Ochs, 1311 Miles Drive, new single family dwelling with attached garage; Archers Home Improvement, Philip Myers/Elkhorn Valley Bank, 507 W. Park Ave., construct fence;
Thrasher Basement Systems, Nichola Reeves, 1213 Hayes Ave., repair foundation; Elite Egress, Neal and Erica Koehler, 405 Adare Road, install egress window; Thrasher Basement Systems, Myra Juracek, 609 E. Klug Ave., repair foundation; Pamela Lurz, 309 E. Walnut Ave., construction ramp; NoSwett Fencing, Thomas Upshaw, 1004 W. Meadow Ridge Road, construct fence; Michael Freed, 410 E. Nebraska Ave., repair basement;
Grejofra Construction, Gold Strike Apartments, 110 Goldstrike, replace deck; Lam Tran, 2913 Cambridge Way, construct retaining wall; Grejofra Construction, Gold Strike Apartments, 112 Gold Strike, replace deck; Grejofra Construction, 113 Gold Strike, replace deck; Steven Pospisil, 1208 Grant Ave., new shed; Lowell Beckenhauer, 4701 N. Deer Run Drive, construct garden shed;
Thrasher Basement Systems, Jeffrey Windeshausen, 200 N. 25th St., repair foundation; NoSwett Fencing, Bill and Jade LaFleur, 2201 Koenigstein Ave., install fence; K Porter Construction, Edwin Kay Farmers, 1209 E. Monroe Ave., demolition; Hector and Alejandra Alvarez, 1105 S. 10th St., construct fence.