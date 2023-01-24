Commercial

Justin Webb, 412 W. Norfolk Ave., remodel commercial space; Masterpiece Construction, Rob Haake, 806 W. S. Airport Road, new mezzanine building; Love Signs, Justin Webb, 412 W. Norfolk Ave., new sign for Urban Flats; Love Signs, Matre Hospitality, 1201 S. 13th St., new sign for Sure Stay; Love Signs, Norfolk Retail Management, 700 S. 13th St., new sign; Love Signs, COSREC, 204 W. Madison Ave., new sign for The Connection Project; Love Signs, George Warrick, 1115 Jefferson Ave., new sign for Warrick Tread Service.

NNI Construction Co., North Kings Highway, 1700 Market Lane, remodel for gym; City of Norfolk, 300 E. Benjamin Ave., reroof; Perkins Critser Construction, North Kings Highway, 1700 Market Lane, remodel for Planet Fitness; Huff Construction Nebraska, Northeast Community College, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., remodel for Lifelong Learning Center; Love Signs, Greg and Kristy Parr, 2505 S. 13th St., new sign for GK Storage; Love Signs, Perkins, 1905 Vicki Lane, Suite 10, new sign for Hands of Heartland.

Residential

SES Construction, Del Johnson, 2100 Elmers Lane, remove load-bearing wall; Barbara Japser, 1503 S. Fourth St., install fence; Belden Lumber Supply, David Lewis, 509 Valley Road, install fence; Belden Lumber Supply, 507 Valley Road, Daren Buettner, install fence; WB Homes, Doug and Kimberly Junge, 2310 Fairview Drive, addition to home; Kevin Lingenfelter Construction, Dan Karmazin, 3417 Golf View Drive, replace deck;

NoSwett Fencing, Harriet Marsh, 1400 Cedar Ridge Road, install fence; Sudbeck Construction, Sid Sudbeck, 1006 Taylor Ave., construct new duplex; Sudbeck Construction, Sid Sudbeck, 111 W. Park Ave., new single family dwelling; Rick Eberhardt, 404 S. 11th St., demolition; Clausen Brothers Construction, Jordan Ochs, 1311 Miles Drive, new single family dwelling with attached garage; Archers Home Improvement, Philip Myers/Elkhorn Valley Bank, 507 W. Park Ave., construct fence;

Thrasher Basement Systems, Nichola Reeves, 1213 Hayes Ave., repair foundation; Elite Egress, Neal and Erica Koehler, 405 Adare Road, install egress window; Thrasher Basement Systems, Myra Juracek, 609 E. Klug Ave., repair foundation; Pamela Lurz, 309 E. Walnut Ave., construction ramp; NoSwett Fencing, Thomas Upshaw, 1004 W. Meadow Ridge Road, construct fence; Michael Freed, 410 E. Nebraska Ave., repair basement;

Grejofra Construction, Gold Strike Apartments, 110 Goldstrike, replace deck; Lam Tran, 2913 Cambridge Way, construct retaining wall; Grejofra Construction, Gold Strike Apartments, 112 Gold Strike, replace deck; Grejofra Construction, 113 Gold Strike, replace deck; Steven Pospisil, 1208 Grant Ave., new shed; Lowell Beckenhauer, 4701 N. Deer Run Drive, construct garden shed;

Thrasher Basement Systems, Jeffrey Windeshausen, 200 N. 25th St., repair foundation; NoSwett Fencing, Bill and Jade LaFleur, 2201 Koenigstein Ave., install fence; K Porter Construction, Edwin Kay Farmers, 1209 E. Monroe Ave., demolition; Hector and Alejandra Alvarez, 1105 S. 10th St., construct fence.

Police division to purchase three cruisers

During last week’s Norfolk City Council meeting, the Norfolk Police Division received authorization to purchase three new service vehicles for the department. The purchase of the vehicles will total $131,538.

Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Most of Pakistan was left without power Monday as an energy-saving measure by the government backfired. The outage spread panic and raised questions about the cash-strapped government’s handling of the country's economic crisis.

Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claimed Friday to have captured a village in eastern Ukraine as part of its intense, monthslong push toward the city of Bakhmut, while Ukraine's allies failed to resolve a dispute about whether to send advanced battle tanks that the country avidly desires.