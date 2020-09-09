Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
LOCATION/REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.30 Airport
Albion 0.81 Airport
Atkinson 0.24 Roger Brink
Bancroft 1.26 Dennis Zavadil
Beemer 0.35 Jake Ott
Belden 1.10 Cathy Huetig
Creighton 0.33 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.10 John Carman
Hoskins 1.40 Mike Deck
Howells 1.40 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.75 Verneal Gade
Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.30 Marita Placek
Madison, 5 miles east 1.23 Gene Trine
Neligh 0.61 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 1.25 Keith Jacobson
Norfolk, airport 1.17 National Weather Service
Norfolk, north central 0.65 Walter Haase
Norfolk, Woodland Park 1.25 Jim Bahm
O’Neill 0.24 Airport
Randolph 0.70 Gail Bazata
Tilden 1.07 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.24 Airport
Wayne 1.08 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.