Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

LOCATION/REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.30 Airport

Albion 0.81 Airport

Atkinson 0.24 Roger Brink

Bancroft 1.26 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 0.35 Jake Ott

Belden 1.10 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 0.33 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.10 John Carman

Hoskins 1.40 Mike Deck

Howells 1.40 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.75 Verneal Gade

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.30 Marita Placek

Madison, 5 miles east 1.23 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.61 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 1.25 Keith Jacobson

Norfolk, airport 1.17 National Weather Service

Norfolk, north central 0.65 Walter Haase

Norfolk, Woodland Park 1.25 Jim Bahm

O’Neill 0.24 Airport

Randolph 0.70 Gail Bazata

Tilden 1.07 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.24 Airport

Wayne 1.08 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Court list for Sept. 9, 2020

Court list for Sept. 9, 2020

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Art dealer whose treasure sent hunters scouring US West dies

Art dealer whose treasure sent hunters scouring US West dies

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Antiquities dealer and author Forrest Fenn, who gained fame after hiding a treasure chest filled with gold, jewels and other valuables that drove hundreds of thousands of people to search remote corners of the U.S. West for the riches — sometimes with tragic consequence…