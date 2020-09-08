Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities. 

LOCATION/REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.11 Airport

Albion 0.45 Airport

Bancroft 0.30 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 0.35 Jake Ott

Creighton 0.17 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.60 John Carman

Howells 0.30 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.50 Verneal Gade

Madison, 5 miles east 0.48 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.48 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.40 National Weather Service

Norfolk, north central 0.65 Walter Haase

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.44 Jim Bahm

O’Neill 0.14 Airport

Randolph 0.20 Gail Bazata

Tilden 0.64 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.17 Airport

Wayne 0.36 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

