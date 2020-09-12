Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Saturday in area communities.
LOCATION/REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.12 Airport
Albion 0.01 Airport
Creighton 0.23 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.25 John Carman
Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.25 Verneal Gade
Norfolk, airport 0.37 National Weather Service
Royal 0.12 Robert Schleusener
Stanton, 11 miles northeast 0.18 Alan Hoehne
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.