Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Saturday in area communities. 

LOCATION/REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.12 Airport

Albion 0.01 Airport

Creighton 0.23 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.25 John Carman

Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.25 Verneal Gade

Norfolk, airport 0.37 National Weather Service

Royal 0.12 Robert Schleusener

Stanton, 11 miles northeast 0.18 Alan Hoehne

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

