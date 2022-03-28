Two men were arrested in the area over the weekend after apparently driving under the influence.
At 2:49 a.m. Saturday, Norfolk police were called to an accident in the 200 block of North 13th Street, Capt. Michael Bauer said, where a vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into the porch of a house.
When officers arrived, they identified the driver as 29-year-old Treyvon Jennings of Madison. The officer could smell alcohol coming from him and requested him to perform field sobriety maneuvers, Bauer said. The results indicated impairment.
Jennings also was requested to take a chemical test of his breath, but he allegedly refused to comply. Once at the city jail, Bauer said, Jennings was uncooperative and broke a mount for a camera used to take mug shots.
Jennings was arrested on suspicion of third-offense driving under the influence, criminal mischief and failure to submit to a chemical test. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
ON SUNDAY about 10 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle about 10 miles east of Norfolk that was suspected of driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. The driver was found to be intoxicated and tested over three times the legal limit, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.
Larry Santillan, 24, of Central City was charged with speeding, driving while intoxicated (.15 grams or more) and reckless driving. He was booked on those charges at the sheriff’s office and later released on a bond set by the Seventh Judicial District, Unger said.