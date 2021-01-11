As the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were working the scene of a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon near First Street and Benjamin Avenue, another two-vehicle accident occurred at the same intersection.
At about 4:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to a two-vehicle accident in which the lone occupant of an eastbound red Chevrolet pickup rear-ended a white Honda sedan along Benjamin Avenue.
There were at least three occupants in the Honda when the accident occurred, according to Sgt. Fred Roskens with the Norfolk Police Division. One of the occupants was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Roskens said, and a pregnant woman also was transported for precautionary reasons.
ABOUT 15 MINUTES later, rescue personnel were still working the scene when another two-vehicle collision took place about 50 feet from the initial accident.
A white Ford sedan was traveling westbound on Benjamin Avenue when it collided with a red Dodge pickup truck that was headed southbound on First Street, Roskens said. The driver of the white sedan ran a red light when it collided with the pickup, witnesses told police.
There was only one occupant in each of the vehicles involved in the second accident, Roskens said, and neither required transportation.