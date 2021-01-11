As the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were working the scene of a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon near First Street and Benjamin Avenue, another two-vehicle accident occurred at the same intersection.

At about 4:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to a two-vehicle accident in which the lone occupant of an eastbound red Chevrolet pickup rear-ended a white Honda sedan along Benjamin Avenue.

There were at least three occupants in the Honda when the accident occurred, according to Sgt. Fred Roskens with the Norfolk Police Division. One of the occupants was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Roskens said, and a pregnant woman also was transported for precautionary reasons.

ABOUT 15 MINUTES later, rescue personnel were still working the scene when another two-vehicle collision took place about 50 feet from the initial accident.

A white Ford sedan was traveling westbound on Benjamin Avenue when it collided with a red Dodge pickup truck that was headed southbound on First Street, Roskens said. The driver of the white sedan ran a red light when it collided with the pickup, witnesses told police.

There was only one occupant in each of the vehicles involved in the second accident, Roskens said, and neither required transportation.

Tags

In other news

Vaccine rollout confirms public health officials’ warnings

Vaccine rollout confirms public health officials’ warnings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Public health officials sounded the alarm for months, complaining that they did not have enough support or money to get COVID-19 vaccines quickly into arms. Now the slower-than-expected start to the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history is proving them right.

A theater of propaganda: The Capitol, cameras and selfies

A theater of propaganda: The Capitol, cameras and selfies

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the defining images of the Capitol Hill siege was of a man dangling from the balcony of the Senate chamber. Clad in black and with a helmet over his head, he might have been hard to identify even after he paused to sit in a leather chair at the top of the Senate dais a…

Army investigating officer who led group to Washington rally

Army investigating officer who led group to Washington rally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Army is investigating a psychological operations officer who led a group of people from North Carolina to the rally in Washington that led up to the deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.