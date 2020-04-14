It was supposed to be a year of lasts.
The last game, the last competition, the last chance at winning.
Prom and school pranks. Tearful goodbyes on the last day. And, of course, graduation.
High school seniors around Northeast Nebraska — and around the country — had their last semester cut short after school buildings closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Students missed several anticipated senior memories to close out their high school careers and move into the next step in life.
“A lot of my classmates are just really angry,” said Diandra Polt, a senior at Osmond Community School. “A lot of them don’t really understand the importance of social distancing, and they feel like so many things are unfairly being taken away from them.”
Wyatt Smydra, a senior at Norfolk Catholic School, said he and the majority of his friends are sad to miss memories a lot of other people got to have. It was hard to lose classic senior events after seeing older friends and family members participate in them in previous years, he said.
Besides school events, several Norfolk Catholic seniors won’t be able to go on their ski trip to Winter Park, Colorado, something they’ve been planning for weeks.
“We all fundraised for it because it’s separate from the school,” Smydra said. “Now we’re trying to figure out what to do. And we fundraised a decent amount of money, too.”
Graduation is still up in the air for some area schools. Seniors still don’t know if they will be able to use their cap and gown and walk across the stage to accept a diploma, which is something they’ve been working toward since freshman year.
Norfolk Public Schools administration rescheduled graduation to Sunday, July 26, and will hold a ceremony either traditionally, alternatively with limited visitors or virtually. A combined prom and post prom celebration has also been rescheduled to Saturday, July 18, but will be canceled if social gathering limits aren’t lifted before the event.
Senior Anden Baumann said the worst part was losing the last season of soccer at Norfolk High School. But now she’s trying to keep in contact with as many classmates as she can to stay positive.
“At first, when everyone found out (about schools closing), there were a lot of tears,” Baumann said. “There was stuff all over social media. As we get used to the change, we’re trying to look on the optimistic side.”
Stacey Frisch, a senior at Battle Creek High School, said she believes that she’s missing crucial information in some of her classes in the switch to remote learning.
Like NPS, Battle Creek is focusing on enrichment and review instead of introducing new information, Frisch said. She receives about one assignment per week in each of her five core classes. In her two elective classes, she has more variation with projects.
“I definitely feel like we’re missing out on senior English and math because in college we’re going to have to continue on with that stuff,” Frisch said. “We’re missing out on some of our reading, and in math class, we don’t get as much understanding from (the online assignments).”
The change to remote learning also has interrupted some college plans for seniors.
Polt was counting on campus visits to help her decide between attending Claremont McKenna College in California or Brown University in Rhode Island in the fall.
She was accepted into both schools but still doesn’t know how she feels about them since she was planning on visiting both this spring, she said.
Frisch decided to go to Wayne State College but wanted to visit before she applied for housing to make sure she liked the dorms, she said.
Polt said she hopes some senior events can be postponed into the summer, such as a graduation ceremony or even prom.
Although Polt’s senior prom wasn’t as important as missing her last state speech competition, Polt said she still bought an expensive dress like a lot of her friends. She figured she could spend more for her last school dance.
“It is definitely really a disappointment,” Polt said. “But I also understand if me staying home from school or a speech meet means I don’t infect someone, then it's worth it for me to stay home.”