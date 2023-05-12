Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southwestern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska... Western Platte County in northeastern Nebraska... East central Boone County in northeastern Nebraska... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 340 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles north of Silver Creek, or 15 miles west of Columbus, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Monroe around 345 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Lindsay and Newman Grove. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN