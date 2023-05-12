A graduating senior in Cuming County was killed in an accident on Thursday afternoon in the southern part of the county.
Early Thursday afternoon, Halle Kreikemeier, 18, was killed in a pickup accident involving a payloader. The West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic homecoming queen was the daughter of Keith and Jen Kreikemeier.
The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release that stated the accident happened at 1:52 p.m. Thursday on property near 14 Road and A Road.
According to the accident report, Kreikemeier was driving south on a property lane at the same time a payloader was coming around the south corner of a feed shed, according to the press release.
The payloader, which was driven by Armando Rodriguez Espinosa, 42, West Point, was turning to go up the lane to the north when the two vehicles collided. Kreikeimer was pronounced deceased on the scene. Rodriguez Espinosa was uninjured, according to the release.
Snyder Fire & Rescue, Cuming County Sheriff’s Office, Cuming County Emergency Management, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Cuming County Attorney’s Office responded.
The farm accident is still under investigation, according to the release.
The school had counselors available at the school from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, along with staff available to talk to anyone needing support.
This is the second graduating senior from Cuming County to die within a week. A day after a track meet, Wisner-Pilger senior Hunter Palmer collapsed last Friday at his high school during track practice. He was pronounced dead later that day at a West Point hospital.