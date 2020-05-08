The seniors of Norfolk High School are planning a little celebration on Friday, May 8, at the CEC Theaters’ parking lot.
While not a school-sponsored event, the seniors are inviting all family, friends, teachers and coaches to drive by and honk and wave and get some photos. The owners of the parking lot have given permission for it.
Social distancing will be required. The fun will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Pierce High School Class of 2020 will cruise Main Street in Pierce on Friday, May 8, from 7 to 8 p.m. They are encouraged to decorate their vehicles.
The seniors will return to the high school at 8 p.m. and park their in the parking lot east of the football field. Pierce Community Cruise night begins at 7:30. Celebrate the seniors by cruising by the parking lot beginning at 8:15 p.m.
Lights will shine at 20:20 (8:20) on the football, softball, and baseball fields. Fireworks will follow at 9:15 p.m.