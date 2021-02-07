Senators introduce bill about education, tax relief, social media

LINCOLN — Since the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Jan. 6, state senators have introduced new bills ranging from reducing military retiree tax liability to providing private school scholarships and enhancing youth rights in state care. Here is a brief rundown of bills introduced during the past two weeks of the legislative session.
Private school scholarships
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn introduced LB364 to allow taxpayers to claim a nonrefundable income tax credit of up to 50% of their contributions to scholarship-granting organizations.
The bill is intended to cover private school tuition and fees for low-income students. Scholarship recipients must be Nebraska residents and from households with a gross income that does not exceed the eligibility guidelines for reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program.
Opponents of the bill said the bill would divert taxpayer dollars and priority from Nebraska public schools to the private school system.
Youth in state care
The Judiciary Committee is considering LB357, sponsored by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, that would protect the rights of Nebraska foster youth.
The bill would give specific rights to youth in state facilities and rehabilitation centers. It ensures that caseworkers inform youth of their rights repeatedly and use age-appropriate language, as well as protects a youth’s familial bonds.
Property tax relief
Linehan also introduced LR22CA to allow Nebraskans to vote on limiting local property tax growth to 3%.
If passed, Nebraska voters would see this amendment on the November 2022 general election ballot. This bill also was proposed at the governor's request. He previously voiced support for capping Nebraskans’ property tax.
Student journalists
A bill proposed by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln would provide student journalists with full First Amendment rights.
While student journalists would be rewarded more press rights, they would still be expected to adhere to journalistic ethical standards outlined in the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics. Student media advisers also would be directed to utilize professional media organizations' resources and advice on mass media law and ethics.
Several students and advisers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications testified to the Judiciary Committee in support of the bill.
A previous proposal, LB206, extended full freedom of speech and press to media professionals to high school and postsecondary journalists. This new bill expands on these rights and further protects student journalists and school-sponsored press.
Correctional facilities
Bills related to correctional facilities included:
— LB525, introduced by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, which would establish a full-time program to investigate and review the Nebraska Correctional System to improve operations, policies and procedures. The bill would also change the Office of Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System’s ability to conduct investigations and file reports.
— LB519, introduced by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, would provide a person immunity from arrest and prosecution for drug and alcohol offenses if he or she witnessed or was a victim of sexual assault.
Social media
LB621, introduced by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, would adopt the Social Media Fairness Act. As part of the proposal, the owner of a dominant social media site must give electronic notice to the person or business that owns the account informing them their account is being disabled, suspended or censored.
Remote learning
LB623, introduced by Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas, would adopt the Remote Instruction Act to provide guidelines for school boards’ remote learning plans.
Early voting
LB590, introduced by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, would decrease the amount of time early voting ballots are available before an election.