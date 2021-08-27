Better roads, fire protection and access to water are needed to develop Niobrara State Park and northern Knox County into a tourist destination, area residents said.
Knox County and other area residents voiced the area’s needs to several state senators at a public comment hearing on Wednesday afternoon at Niobrara State Park.
The senators present were: Robert Clements, Mike McDonnell, Dan Hughes, Tim Gragert, Mike Flood, Mike Hilgers, Tom Brandt and Anna Wishart. They make up the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability Special Committee, also called the STAR WARS Committee.
The purpose of the committee is to investigate flood mitigation and economic development opportunities along in several areas across the state, including Lewis & Clark Lake and Niobrara State Park in Northeast Nebraska.
The residents who came to testify Wednesday were overwhelmingly in favor of investment in the area, especially for tourism opportunities.
There were several concerns shared between most of the speakers: The need for better roads and highways, better water infrastructure, increased fire protection services and more access to waterways.
“We have an abundance of game fish and wildlife,” said Kelly Hanvey, Knox County economic development director. “We have all these waterways, but we lack access to them.”
Larry Wright, chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, said the work of the committee aligns with the goals of the tribe.
“This area has been our homeland for hundreds of years. You’ve heard of and seen the beauty of this place,” he said. “We have a vested economic interest in this area.”
Wright said all the concerns that residents had brought up were important if the area is going to be developed.
“I think they all go together,” he said. “Infrastructure is key, water is key.”
Other concerns brought up included the lack of a conference or convention center and the need for more hotels, lodges or cabins.
Around 50 people attended the hearing.