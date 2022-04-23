Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus sees a lot of similarities between Platte County, Stanton County and Madison County.
As a result, the former three-term mayor of Columbus and incumbent state senator said he feels comfortable having most of the population of Stanton County added to his District 22 territory with the latest redistricting. That includes Woodland Park and Stanton, which have a lot in common with Norfolk and Madison County.
Moser said the problems that the counties and communities face are similar, including transportation.
Moser said Columbus to Omaha on Highway 30 is under contract to be expanded to four lanes, but it is still two to three years from being completed. Highway 81 from Columbus all the way south to Interstate 80 needs to be completed, as well as getting Highway 81 expanded to four lanes north of Norfolk.
“I entered some bills to try to move that along as best I could,” Moser said. “So did Sen. (Mike) Flood. He’s been working pretty hard to try and get those expressways completed.”
Moser said transportation is a huge part of population growth. People go to places where it is easy for them to drive.
“If they can drive easily to Columbus or Norfolk, it’s more likely they will come there to shop, or work or to live. As the population seems to be shifting toward the bigger cities, we need to be aware of what is going on and keep ourselves relevant,” Moser said.
Moser is facing two challengers in the District 22 race — Mike Goos of Columbus and Roy Zach of Genoa.
Moser runs a retail store, Columbus Music. He served as Columbus mayor from 2004 to 2016 and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1975. He has been in the Nebraska Legislature since 2018.
Moser, who plays guitar for fun in a band, said he sees similarities between the rural and urban interests of the region.
“We have great people. We have similar attributes and face some of the same challenges with the shortage of workers and the migration of workers toward the bigger cities. My purpose in the Legislature has been to try to support outstate Nebraska and try to hold the line on spending, and reduce taxes where we can and reduce regulations where we can.”
Moser said if issues like transportation don’t get addressed, migration will continue and cities in the north and west will slowly decline.
Among his stops in Norfolk on Friday was the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.
“They seem to be working hard to try and solve the problem from the business standpoint. The Columbus chamber is the same way,” Moser said. “They are very active and trying to support the outlying communities in District 22 in Platte County and most of Stanton County.”