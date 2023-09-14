Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday announced his appointment of state Sen. Tom Briese of Albion as state treasurer.

Briese will assume the duties of the office on Wednesday, Nov. 1, the governor’s office said in a press release. He will complete the remaining term of John Murante, who will become director of the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems (NPERS).

“Sen. Briese has the respect of his peers and has been a great representative for District 41 in the Legislature,” Pillen said. “He’s a proven leader on tax policy reform, which will serve him well in his new role as treasurer.”

Briese was raised in Albion and is a fourth-generation family farmer. He was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. He has a degree in agricultural economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a juris doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

“I am honored to be selected by Gov. Pillen to serve Nebraskans as treasurer,” Briese said. “I have truly enjoyed my time in the Legislature and am proud of the accomplishments achieved during my tenure, as well as the relationships that were forged. I look forward to this new opportunity and continuing to serve the people of our great state.”

Murante will complete his tenure as treasurer on Monday, Sept. 18. Pursuant to statute, the powers of the state treasurer’s office will be transferred to Pillen until Briese takes office.

During the transition, assistant state treasurer Rachel Biar will manage the day-to-day operations of the office.

Information concerning the selection process to fill the impending vacancy for District 41 will be provided at a later date, the release said.

In other news

The after-hours drop-off site at the Norfolk transfer station for yard waste and brush will close at 7:30 p.m. for the remainder of the season.

The 32nd run of the Norfolk Area PATCH Health Fair will return to Cox Activities Center at Northeast Community College on Friday, Sept. 22, beginning at 6:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. The event will continue into the morning of Saturday, Sept. 23, from 6:30 to 9 a.m.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two foreign aid workers were reportedly killed in eastern Ukraine on Sunday as Russian shelling hit a van carrying a team of four working with a Ukrainian nongovernmental organization, while dozens of Russian drones targeted Kyiv and wounded at least one civilian.