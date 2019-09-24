Almost everyone knows someone who benefited from medical marijuana.
That’s one thing State. Sen Anna Wishart of Lincoln has learned in her years-long effort to pass medical marijuana legislation in the state of Nebraska.
Nebraska is one of only three remaining states that have not legalized medical marijuana, and polling shows that over 70% of people support it in the state, she said.
A group of about 10 community members discussed the various facets of the issue, its history and statewide efforts to legalize medical marijuana in a Connect Norfolk “pints and politics” event at Black Cow Fat Pig on Tuesday.
Featured speaker Wishart shared information and raised awareness about a petition she helped start to legalize medical marijuana after trying for three years to pass a bill to legalize it.
The petition, Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana Laws, is for a 2020 ballot measure to allow people to use cannabis as recommended by their physician, and authorizes the creation of a regulated system enabling safe access to medical marijuana.
She said she feels confident about the petition, which has collected about 16% of the signatures needed to get the measure on the ballot.
“It’s unbelievably popular and it makes sense," she said. "We’re an agriculture state first and foremost and we don’t tend to be afraid of a plant. And you’d be hard-pressed to find somebody you don’t know who’s benefiting.”
In the discussion, Wishart and attendees shared stories of people they know who have used medical marijuana, which Wishart said has had conclusive evidence of helping with pain management and nausea.
