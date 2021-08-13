State Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton lent his support Thursday to a proposed water quality resolution that's been discussed by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District directors in recent weeks.
The proposed resolution would serve as a statement that the board is committed to addressing the issue of high nitrates, which are linked to several serious health issues, found in parts of Cuming, Dodge and Colfax counties, said Mike Sousek, general manager of the district.
“There’s not action items on it, it doesn’t create any rules,” Sousek said. “It’s just a statement, a statement to provide the public, staff (and) myself where this board stands.”
The board tabled the resolution at its July meeting. The resolution stresses the importance of local control and the need for the district to use available facts and data to address the problem.
At Thursday night’s subcommittee meeting, Gragert voiced his support of the resolution.
“We have a nitrate problem,” said Gragert, who represents District 40. “I did see the resolution that was brought before your board, and I’m here in support of the resolution.”
Gragert is all too aware of this problem, as Creighton has a reverse osmosis water treatment plant because of it, he said.
Gragert said he hopes the board will pass the resolution, but he’s prepared to act by himself if it doesn’t.
Gragert presented a proposed resolution of his own. This resolution would be presented to the Legislature to vote on. It is almost an exact copy of the district’s resolution, but it would order districts to take action on water quality issues, rather than just acknowledge them.
“I would be willing to take the resolution to the Legislature,” Gragert said. “I’m hoping that I can work with you guys, and I can support you guys. But I will do it myself if I have to.”
Gragert also said some state senators have questioned the purpose of the natural resources district, which are unique to Nebraska.
“There's some senators that are talking ‘What are the NRDs doing?’ ” he said.
How the board will vote on the resolution is unclear, as directors still seemed divided on it.
“I guess I don’t understand the board’s hesitancy to say, ‘Yes, this is a good statement to put out there,’ ” said Director Gary Loftis. “It’s scary to me that the board doesn’t want to pass this.”
Directors who were opposed to the resolution all acknowledged the importance of water quality but felt the resolution was unnecessary.
“I don’t think we need a resolution to just say this. It’s what we do every day,” said Director Chad Korth. “I don’t know why we need some resolution; you said you went to the lawyer yourself and had him draw it up. I don’t need a (darn) lawyer to draw me up something.”
Director Kurt Janke said he has no problem restating the district’s goals and responsibilities.
“I guess I really haven’t tried to overanalyze it. I just try to keep it simple,” he said. “It’s just a restatement of my oath and responsibility, and I just don’t have a problem restating it. Keep it that simple.”
For Director Joel Hansen, the resolution is a step in righting past wrongs, he said.
“I look at this resolution as taking accountability. Unfortunately, there’s been too many times over that there’s been no accountability,” he said. “We keep saying we want to do the right thing, but what we’ve been doing hasn’t been working.”
As evidence, Hansen pointed out that when he joined the board, the management area in Pierce County was a phase 2 and is now phase 3.
Hansen said the board needs to show that it’s going to act on the issue.
“We’ve got to start addressing it,” he said. “We can’t even come up to regulations on Cuming County right now because we want to study it more. What’s there to study? There’s a problem, and what we’ve been doing is not working.”
That problem was shown in a presentation to board members over the results of recent well testing. Assistant General Manager Brian Bruckner highlighted one set of the results.
In the Grant Township of Cuming County, LENRD staff were able to test about half of the wells. Of those tested, 37.5% had 5 parts per million of nitrate. The requirement to create a Phase 2 management area is 20% of the wells having 5 ppm or higher.
Nitrate levels become harmful to human health at 10 ppm. The Grant wells had 12.8 ppm on average.
High levels of nitrates have been found in the groundwater in parts of Cuming, Dodge and Colfax counties. High nitrate levels have been linked to several serious health conditions in infants and unborn babies, including blue baby syndrome and several types of pediatric cancer. Nebraska has one of the highest rates of pediatric cancer and a higher than average number of birth defects.
A Phase 2 area has several requirements, including:
— No nitrogen fertilizer can be applied in the area between Oct. 15 and March 15.
— Operators applying nitrogen must be certified by the district and receive continuing education every four years.
— Deep soil testing for residual nitrates.
— Irrigation water sampled once every four years.
— Limits to the amount of nitrogen applied.