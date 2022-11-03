From drought to water pollution, Nebraska farmers are facing plenty of problems.
Some believe that precision agriculture, which uses advanced technology to help farmers maximize crop production while being environmentally effective, could help solve some of these problems.
Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer believes precision agriculture is the future of farming.
“It's the present that we have right now, but it's also the future of agriculture,” Fischer said. “There's so much technology out there that will help make farmers and ranchers more efficient and much better stewards of water conservation so they can build on what they have already.”
Fischer and agricultural and education leaders met at Northeast Community College on Wednesday to discuss precision agriculture and what it means for students and current farmers.
Northeast Community College has a precision agriculture program, which teaches students to utilize data from precision agriculture technologies.
“It's important to bring groups together,” Fischer said. “... We had everybody around the table hear about the exciting technologies and advancements that are going to be available in the future.”
However, using precision agriculture in the state has its challenges.
Fischer said one of the issues precision agriculture has in the state is limited broadband connectivity. Farmers need a reliable system of broadband to support precision agriculture.
According to data from the Federal Communications Commission, only 33% of rural Nebraskans had fiber internet available as of June 2021. And the state ranks at 25th in the nation for broadband availability.
“What we have to figure out is the mapping of broadband,” Fischer said. “So what areas of Nebraska have broadband available? What areas are underserved?”
Fischer said the federal government, through the previous Farm Bill and the infrastructure bill, is sending around $2.5 million to the state to help address the lack of broadband access.
But Fischer is going beyond holding roundtable discussions. She also is looking to encourage precision agriculture at the national level with the Precision Agriculture Loan (PAL) Act.
The PAL Act, which was introduced last year by Fischer and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, could provide farmers with loans to buy precision agriculture equipment and technology, such as auto guidance and precision irrigation.
Fischer said she hopes to see the PAL Act added to the next Farm Bill.
“Agriculture is huge for the economy of the state of Nebraska,” Fischer said. “When agriculture does well, the state of Nebraska does well.”