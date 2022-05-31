About 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, a semi-tractor and trailer tipped over while in the roundabout at 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue.
Sgt. Fred Roskens of the Norfolk Police Division said the semi was eastbound on Norfolk Avenue when it is believed that a load shift caused the semi and trailer to tip over on its right side.
Roskens said speed is not believed to have been a factor. The semi was carrying a large amount of metal, which appeared to be building trusses. The semi driver was not injured and there was minor fuel leakage, so the Norfolk Fire Division was called to assist.
It would be a bit of a project to get the semi back on its wheels, Roskens said. As of 4 p.m., emergency personnel and D & L Towing were working to get the semi back on its wheels and towed away.
The semi had Utah license plates, but it wasn’t immediately known where the driver was headed. The south exit of the roundabout was closed while crews worked to remove the semi, but the other three exits operated as normal. The Norfolk Police Division had three units on the scene.