Emergency personnel were called to the scene of an accident between a semi-truck and a pickup that happened about 9 a.m. Thursday near Highway 275 and 531st Avenue.
The scene is about 3 miles northwest of Tilden, about halfway between Tilden and Oakdale in Antelope County.
A LifeNet medical helicopter was called to the scene and arrived about 9:40 a.m. The helicopter landed in a harvested bean field to the north. It looked as though someone was being transported to the helicopter by ambulance from the accident scene.
Several agencies have responded, including the fire and rescue departments from Tilden, Meadow Grove and Neligh, the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department, the Tilden Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol.
Traffic is being diverted from the scene. It appears that westbound traffic on Highway 275 is going to 531st Avenue. Eastbound traffic on the highway is being diverted at 532nd Avenue.