THE STANTON County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision in southern Stanton County on Thursday.

No serious injuries were reported following a head-on collision southwest of Stanton on Thursday.

At 7:04 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area near 564th Avenue and 829th Road for a collision involving a semi and a pickup, Sheriff Mike Unger said. The vehicles had been traveling in opposite directions on 564th Avenue, a county road, when they met at the crest of a hill and collided head-on.

Leigh Rescue responded to the accident and treated a passenger in the pickup at the scene. The patient declined transport to a hospital, Unger said.

Officials closed 564th Avenue near the scene while crews worked to tow the semi from the area.

