Emergency personnel were called to an accident scene northwest of Pierce on Monday night after receiving reports of a jackknifed semi-truck and trailer.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene near the junction of Highway 13 and Highway 121 in central Pierce County about 5:40 p.m. Monday.
The semi could be seen in a ditch near the junction, which is about 4 miles northwest of Pierce.
A dispatcher confirmed that the driver, whose 18-wheeler is registered in Pierce County, was not injured. Pierce County Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.