Jackknifed semi

Emergency personnel was called to an accident scene northwest of Pierce Monday night after receiving reports of a jackknifed semi truck and trailer. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene near the junction of Highway 13 and Highway 121 in central Pierce County about 5:40 p.m. Monday.

 Austin Svehla/Daily News

Emergency personnel were called to an accident scene northwest of Pierce on Monday night after receiving reports of a jackknifed semi-truck and trailer.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene near the junction of Highway 13 and Highway 121 in central Pierce County about 5:40 p.m. Monday.

The semi could be seen in a ditch near the junction, which is about 4 miles northwest of Pierce.

A dispatcher confirmed that the driver, whose 18-wheeler is registered in Pierce County, was not injured. Pierce County Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

Tags

In other news

Pink Patch Project honors breast cancer fighters in October

Pink Patch Project honors breast cancer fighters in October

The Nebraska State Patrol is joining law enforcement agencies throughout the country for another year of the Pink Patch Project, designed to honor and support those fighting breast cancer. The effort coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return

Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return

BOSTON (AP) — Kenya’s Benson Kipruto won the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon on Monday when the race returned from a 30-month absence with a smaller, socially distanced feel and moved from the spring for the first time in its 125-year history.

German girl found alive after being lost in forest

German girl found alive after being lost in forest

BERLIN (AP) — An 8-year-old German girl who was lost for two days in a forested area along the German-Czech border was found alive on Tuesday after a search involving hundreds of rescue workers, police said.

At least 2 dead in California plane crash that torched homes

At least 2 dead in California plane crash that torched homes

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed in a densely populated San Diego suburb Monday, killing two people, including a UPS driver and an Arizona physician, and leaving a trail of destruction that sent neighbors scrambling to save neighbors. At least two others were injured.