Truck overturned near Stanton
Stanton County Sheriff's Office

An accident north of Stanton is blocking Highway 57, as of mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the driver has been taken to Faith Regional Health Services after being extricated from the cab.

The semi is still blocking the highway and motorists are urged to avoid Highway 57 north of Stanton until it can be moved, which should be later Tuesday.

The accident site is located about 4 miles north of Stanton and happened about 2:10 p.m.

Story will be updated as information is made available. 

