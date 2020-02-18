A semi-truck accident north of Stanton blocked Highway 57 for about two hours on Tuesday afternoon.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the driver, Jamie Birkeland, 50, Sioux City, Iowa, was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk after being extricated from the cab.
The semi was blocking the highway while two large wreckers worked to remove the semi from the road. The accident happened about 4 miles north of Stanton at about 2:10 p.m.
Unger said Birkeland was northbound and loss control for an unknown reason. He was extricated through the windshield. Stanton Fire also responded.